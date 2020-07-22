Lorie Jamison Jones -- North
Lorie Jamison Jones

NORTH -- Mrs. Lorie Jamison Jones, 92, of North passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.

She was born May 20,1928, in Norway, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Elliott Jamison and Ethel Tyler Jamison.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Mrs. Jones will be scheduled at a later date.

She is survived by her loving sister, Mary Francis (Walter) Johnson; her six children, Horace Jones Jr., Marcious "Doc" (Tina) Jones, Harold (Janice) Jones, Loretta "Velma" (Roman) Szampaner, Dwight (Diane) Jones and Demetric "Dee Dee" (Napoleon) Stevenson; three sisters-in-law, Mable Jamison, Janie Jamison and Margaret Jamison; 25 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, cousins, church members and friends.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

The family has requested no visitors at this time due to the precautions and guidelines of COVID-19.

Friends may call the funeral home.

