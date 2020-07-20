Lorie Jamison Jones -- North
Lorie Jamison Jones -- North

NORTH -- Mrs. Lorie Jamison Jones passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Please continue to follow the precautions of COVID-19.

Friends may call the funeral home.

