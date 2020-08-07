Lorica Linell Counts -- Denmark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Lorica Linell Counts, 88, of Denmark, died Aug. 1, 2020, in Columbia.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The family asks that all wear a face mask and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

