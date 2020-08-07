You have permission to edit this article.
Lorica Linell Counts -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Lorica Linell Counts, 88, of Denmark, died Aug. 1, 2020, in Columbia.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The family asks that all wear a face mask and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

