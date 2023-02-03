COLUMBIA -- Loretta R. Herrin, 85, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Columbia.

She was born July 13, 1937 in Trenton, New Jersey to the late Rubin and Mattie Rasberry. In 1969, she married the late Ellis J. Herrin Sr., and to this union one child was born, Eldridge Denae Herrin (Denny).

Loretta devoted 53 years of service as an Educator, and happily retired in 2012 after devoting 41 of those years of service and commitment to Benedict College.

She truly believed in being a steward of service and received numerous award and accolades over the years.

Loretta is survived by her son Denny, two bonus children, Julia (James) Tillie and Ellis (Doris) Herrin Jr., one sister, Mattie Ulmer, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, church family, and adoring friends.

A public viewing was held Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at AA Dicks Funeral Home, 6400 N. Main Street, Columbia.

The Celebration of Life services will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 11 a.m., at the Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 5335 Ridgeway St., Columbia.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, at 1707 Reeves Branch Road, 803-274-8865.