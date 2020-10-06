 Skip to main content
Loretta L. Garner -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Loretta L. Garner, 73, of 923 Sprinkle Ave., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Mrs. Garner passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, at her residence.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Teresa Haywood, at 803-347- 9719 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

