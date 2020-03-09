Loretta Griffin Warner -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Loretta Griffin Warner, 84, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Rev. Marie E. Ray will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg.
Pallbearers will be C.J. Warner, Stevie Warner, Timmy Griffin Sr., Timmy Griffin Jr., Ralph Griffin, Kevin Griffith, Mike Bombard and Brandon Robinson.
You have free articles remaining.
Mrs. Loretta was born on Jan. 29, 1936, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Herman Griffin and the late Lucille Lovern Griffin. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Daniel Warner Sr.; granddaughter, Dana Warner McDaniel; two brothers; and four sisters.
Survivors include her sons, Dan Warner Jr., Randy Warner, Steve Warner (Lisa), Chris Warner; daughters-in-law, Angi Warner, Claudette “Susie” Warner; grandchildren, Jan Warner, Stevie Warner, C.J. Warner; great-grandchildren, Danielle Warner, Kara Warner, Paris McDaniel, Michael McDaniel, Tyler Tschantre Jr.; great-great grandchildren, Carter Stanfield, Liam Stanfield; sister, Betty Braxton (Archie); brothers, Walt Griffith, Danny Griffis and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Agape Hospice of Augusta and the Agape House in Lexington for the kindness that they showed Mrs. Loretta.
Memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Church at 3526 Bamberg Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
3:00PM
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.