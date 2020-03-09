Loretta Griffin Warner -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Loretta Griffin Warner -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Loretta Griffin Warner, 84, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Rev. Marie E. Ray will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be C.J. Warner, Stevie Warner, Timmy Griffin Sr., Timmy Griffin Jr., Ralph Griffin, Kevin Griffith, Mike Bombard and Brandon Robinson.

Mrs. Loretta was born on Jan. 29, 1936, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Herman Griffin and the late Lucille Lovern Griffin. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Daniel Warner Sr.; granddaughter, Dana Warner McDaniel; two brothers; and four sisters.

Survivors include her sons, Dan Warner Jr., Randy Warner, Steve Warner (Lisa), Chris Warner; daughters-in-law, Angi Warner, Claudette “Susie” Warner; grandchildren, Jan Warner, Stevie Warner, C.J. Warner; great-grandchildren, Danielle Warner, Kara Warner, Paris McDaniel, Michael McDaniel, Tyler Tschantre Jr.; great-great grandchildren, Carter Stanfield, Liam Stanfield; sister, Betty Braxton (Archie); brothers, Walt Griffith, Danny Griffis and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Agape Hospice of Augusta and the Agape House in Lexington for the kindness that they showed Mrs. Loretta.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Church at 3526 Bamberg Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.

To send flowers to the family of Loretta Warner, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Thompson Funeral Home Inc
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Loretta's Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
3:00PM
Thompson Funeral Home Inc
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Loretta's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News