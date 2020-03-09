Loretta Griffin Warner -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Loretta Griffin Warner, 84, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Rev. Marie E. Ray will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be C.J. Warner, Stevie Warner, Timmy Griffin Sr., Timmy Griffin Jr., Ralph Griffin, Kevin Griffith, Mike Bombard and Brandon Robinson.

Mrs. Loretta was born on Jan. 29, 1936, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Herman Griffin and the late Lucille Lovern Griffin. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Daniel Warner Sr.; granddaughter, Dana Warner McDaniel; two brothers; and four sisters.