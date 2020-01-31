{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Mrs. Loretta Brown-Owens, 58, of 131 Brigadier Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway, where Pastor James E. Holiday is the pastor and the Rev. Robert D. Gordon will be officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Brown-Owens will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Brown-Owens passed Thursday, Jan. 23.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

