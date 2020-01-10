{{featured_button_text}}
Loretta Baker

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Ms. Loretta Baker, 57, of 1645 Coulter Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Barbara Mavins officiating.

Burial will be in Union Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Baker died Friday, Jan. 3, at her residence following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

