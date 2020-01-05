{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Loretta Baker, 57, of 1645 Coulter Road, died Jan. 3, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

