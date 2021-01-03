Loretha 'Madear' Payne -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Loretha "Madear" Payne, 90,, of Orangeburg, entered into eternal rest peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Dec. 30, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving visitors.

A candlelight memorial will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Holy Temple Outreach Ministries, 147 Madear Lane, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Condolences may be made to Vivian Denard, P.O. Box 366, Cordova, SC 29039, or to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.