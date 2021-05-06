 Skip to main content
Lorenzo Bowman -- Glen Burnie, Md.
GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Mr. Lorenzo Bowman, 57, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Prince George County, Maryland.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

