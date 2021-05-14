Lorenzo Bernard Bowman -- Glen Burnie, Md.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Funeral services for Mr. Lorenzo Bernard Bowman, 57, of Glen Burnie, Md., will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Minister Desimond Antley is officiating.

Mr. Bowman passed away on Sunday, May 2, in Prince George County, Md.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 14.

Friends and family may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

