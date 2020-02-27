Lorena Brown Fuller -- Orangeburg
Lorena Brown Fuller -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lorena Brown Fuller of 383 Palmetto Parkway died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.

