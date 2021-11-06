Loraine W Sanders -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Loraine W. Sanders transitioned into her heavenly home on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

A public viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark. Graveside services for Mrs. Sanders are scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Bamberg County Memory Gardens.