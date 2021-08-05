Loraine Ayer -- Olar

OLAR -- Mrs. Loraine Jones Ayer, 87, of Olar, passed away Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021, at her residence. She was the widow of Louis Martin Ayer Sr., to whom she was married for 63 years.

Born Aug. 31, 1933, in Orangeburg County, she was a daughter of the late Gary Lee Jones and Donie Crosby Jones. She was a faithful member of St. Johns Baptist Church, where she was the pianist for over 50 years. She enjoyed sewing and cooking for family. Most of all, she loved her family and centered her life around them.

Surviving are her daughters, Judy Ayer Carter and her husband Kim of Olar, Sandra Ayer Chavis of Olar and Shirley Ayer Funderburk and her husband Brad of Williston; brother, Johnny Lee Jones of Graceville, Florida; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Louis Martin “Marty” Ayer Jr. and Raleigh Green “Buddy” Ayer; and 12 brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at St. Johns Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Johns Church Road, Ehrhardt.

Arrangements are by the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt (803-267-1971).

