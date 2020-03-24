Lonnie Mack Jr. -- North
NORTH -- Mr. Lonnie "Big Boy" "Old Black Mack" Mack Jr., 65, of North passed away Sunday, Mach 22, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at his mother's residence, Cathleen Mack, 842 Livingston Ave., North.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

