Lonnie 'Big Boy' 'Old Black Mack' Mack Jr. -- North

NORTH -- The funeral service for Mr. Lonnie "Big Boy" "Old Black Mack" Mack Jr., 65, of North will be held at noon Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in North, with burial following in St. Mark UMC West Cemetery. Mr. Mack will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.
Mr. Mack passed away Sunday, March 22.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may call at his mother's residence, Cathleen Mack, 842 Livingston Ave., North, and the funeral home.
Please follow all safety measures of COVID-19.
