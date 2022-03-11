Lon Wesley Colson -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Lon Wesley Colson, 55, of Branchville, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, in St. George Memorial Gardens, with the Reverends Bobby Etheridge and Jim Bogstad officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George.

Wesley was born on April 5, 1966, in Walterboro, a son of Betty Hill Colson and the late Lonvesta Colson. He attended St. George High School and was the owner of Colson's Garage.

Surviving are his wife, Stella Gaskins Colson, Branchville; a son, Kyle Wesley (Kayla) Colson, Reevesville; a daughter, Lonna C. (Jonathan) Hill, Walterboro; grandchildren, Sutton Hill, Kylee Colson and Rhett Colson; his mother, Betty H. Colson; and sisters, Debbie Colson and Sherry C. (Ben) Dukes, all of St. George.

Memorials may be made MUSC Children's Hospital, 10 McClennan Banks Drive, Charleston, SC 29401.