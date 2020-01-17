{{featured_button_text}}
Lois Simmons

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Ms. Lois Simmons, 91, of Brooklyn, N.Y., will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Summer Grove Baptist Church, 2465 Old Barnwell Road, Williston, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Wilbur Simmons and the Rev. T.E. Simmons are officiating.

Ms. Simmons will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Simmons passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Simmons Memorial Chapel of Elko, 10227 Highway 78, Elko, SC (803-266-2939).

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Mrs. Justine Sanders, 1876 Old Barnwell Road, Williston, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

