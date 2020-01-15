{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Ms. Lois Simmons, 91, of Brooklyn, New York, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Mrs. Justine Sanders, 1876 Old Barnwell Road, Williston, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

