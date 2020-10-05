 Skip to main content
Lois Roberts -- Harleyville
Lois Roberts -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Lois Roberts, 77, of Harleyville, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

Viewing at the funeral home will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, and the memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 843-563-4332.

