Lois Kirk Spears
ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Lois Kirk Spears, 72, of 3407 Belleville Road, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be announced at later date by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
Lois was born Jan. 11, 1948, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Chester Clabe Alderman and Mary Hannaford Alderman. She was a 1971 graduate of Richard Carroll High School in Bamberg and held an associate degree from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. Lois was a former DJ, having worked for both WDIX and WIGL. She later became a security guard with Security Forces Inc., from where she eventually retired after more than 10 years of service. She was a member of Orangeburg's Church of the Redeemer. Lois was proud to be the daughter of a World War II Marine and cherished her relationship with her late grandparents, Edwin and Lois Nutt Hannaford.
Survivors include her wife of 33 years, Mrs. Jennifer Victoria Spears of Orangeburg; a daughter, Katie Kirk Owens (Todd) of Branchville; a son, Ernest Lee Kirk II (Karen) of Rowesville; six grandchildren, Meghan Owens (Jeffery Jackson) of Columbia, Kelly Delk (Duncan) of Branchville, and Wesley Owens, currently of Charleston, E.J. Kirk and Michael Kirk, both of Rowesville, and William Kirk (Cassie Williams) of Orangeburg; and an expected great-grandson, Preston Lee Jackson.
The family suggest that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association, SC Chapter, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Ste 210, Columbia, SC 29210.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
