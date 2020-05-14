Lois Kirk Spears

Lois was born Jan. 11, 1948, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Chester Clabe Alderman and Mary Hannaford Alderman. She was a 1971 graduate of Richard Carroll High School in Bamberg and held an associate degree from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. Lois was a former DJ, having worked for both WDIX and WIGL. She later became a security guard with Security Forces Inc., from where she eventually retired after more than 10 years of service. She was a member of Orangeburg's Church of the Redeemer. Lois was proud to be the daughter of a World War II Marine and cherished her relationship with her late grandparents, Edwin and Lois Nutt Hannaford.