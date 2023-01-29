Lois Heckle Inabinet -- St. Matthews

Lois was born in St. Matthews, a daughter of the late Lewieda Heckle and Daisy Spigner Heckle. She was a graduate of St. Matthews High School. From 1953 to 1989, Lois was employed with the Calhoun County government, where she retired from her position as Clerk to the Calhoun County Council. She was an active member of the Rose Garden Club, and the First Baptist Church of St. Matthews, where she was a member of the Carolyn Gressette Sunday School Class, W.M.U., and participated in many mission trips. Lois especially enjoyed her family and friends.