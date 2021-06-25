Lloyd Pressey -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Lloyd Pressey, of 150 Dovetail Lane, passed June 18, 2021, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, in the Dash's Funeral Home chapel, Blackville.

Viewing for the public will be held one hour before the service.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.