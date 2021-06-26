 Skip to main content
Lizzie Moorer -- Orangeburg
Lizzie Moorer -- Orangeburg

Lizzie Moorer

ORANGEBURG -- Lizzie Moorer, 82, of 2434 Old Cameron Road, passed June 22, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at St. Paul AME Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Andrew Jordan, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Moorer will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service.

Public visitation, following COVID-19 guidelines, will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting visitors, with face mask required, at the residence of her daughter, Drusilla Holman, 148 Whistletop Lane, Orangeburg, or telephone (803) 387-4578. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

