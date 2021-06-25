Lizzie Moorer -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lizzie Moorer, 82, of 2434 Old Cameron Road, passed away June 22, 2021.
Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
The family will be accepting visitors, with face mask required, at the residence of her daughter, Drusilla Holman, 148 Whistletop Lane, Orangeburg or telephone 803-387-4578. Friends may also call the funeral home.
Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.
