 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lizzie Moorer -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Lizzie Moorer -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Lizzie Moorer, 82, of 2434 Old Cameron Road, passed away June 22, 2021.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting visitors, with face mask required, at the residence of her daughter, Drusilla Holman, 148 Whistletop Lane, Orangeburg or telephone 803-387-4578. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News