AIKEN -- The funeral for Mrs. Lizzie Mae Brooker will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Blackville.

Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Mrs. Brooker will be placed in the church one hour before the service.

Viewing for the public will be held on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Brooker passed away March 2, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Christine (Kim) Wilson, 529 Hitchings Post Drive, Aiken and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lizzie Brooker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.