Lizzie Mae Brooker
0 comments

Lizzie Mae Brooker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lizzie Mae Brooker

AIKEN -- The funeral for Mrs. Lizzie Mae Brooker will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Blackville.

Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Mrs. Brooker will be placed in the church one hour before the service.

Viewing for the public will be held on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Brooker passed away March 2, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Christine (Kim) Wilson, 529 Hitchings Post Drive, Aiken and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lizzie Brooker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News