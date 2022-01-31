 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lizzie Mae Bowman -- NewYork

Lizzie Mae Bowman

NEW YORK -- Funeral services for Ms. Lizzie Mae Bowman, 93, of New York, will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow at the Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Bowman passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, New York.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow to COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

