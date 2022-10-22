Lizzie Lee Davis-Goodwin -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Lizzie Lee Davis-Goodwin, Liz to all that knew her, departed this earthly place on Oct. 12, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

A loving daughter, sister, wife and mother, Lizzie was born on July 22, 1939, in Bamberg, to Roy Davis Sr. and Carrie Perry Davis.

Surrounded by love and laughter of a full family of siblings is what contributed to her warm heart. Her heart found its home when she married the love of her life, the late Nathaniel “Sonny” Goodwin Jr. and from this lifelong union they were blessed with two sons, Michael Goodwin and Russell Goodwin.

By trade, Liz was a professional butcher; she performed this work until she was no longer able to. Liz also was a lover for music and dancing; her favorite performer was Al Green, his music would always bring that beautiful smile to her face and a two-step to her feet.

Sadly on Oct. 11, Lizzie fell ill and God called her home on Oct. 12.

Lizzie was preceded in death by her father, Roy Davis Sr.; her mother, Carrie Perry Davis; four brothers; three sisters; her husband, Nathaniel “Sonny;” and her son, Michael.

She is survived by her brother, Romy Davis; her sister, Priscilla Davis; her son, Russell Goodwin; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and her Goodwin family and friends.

Lizzie's (Liz) final request for her memory is to be of LOVE.