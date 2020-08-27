Lizzie J. Butler -- Branchville

She worked at Orangeburg Convalescent Home, Orangeburg, for many years until retirement. She also performed environmental services to those in need within the community of Branchville.

Lizzie is what most people called her, but she was well known at “Bugs Bunny” to the grands. She believed in helping all those she encountered. She was loved by the people of Branchville.

Lizzie was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Butler Sr.; son Clarence Butler Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Shelton Williams and Na'Ja Sanders; and two sisters, Rosa L. Berry and Geneva Johnson.

She will be sadly missed by loving immediate and extended family members, including her daughter, Vernell B. Williams of Orangeburg; Sammie L. Butler (Patricia) of Branchville; a sister, Mary Brooks of Brooklyn, New York; eight grandchildren, Reginald L. Butler (Yolanda) of Columbia, Sally Bookhart (Sammie) of Walterboro, Monica McNeil-Jenkins (Charle) of New York, Terrance McNeil (Gwen) of St. George, Keisha Schuler (Terry) of Orangeburg, Dorothy Bowman (Marion Jr.) of Branchville, Petriana Sanders of Orangeburg, and Pamela Corbett-DeCaprio (Jon) of Taylors; a devoted sister-in-law, Alice Butler of Branchville; and special caregivers Vivian Fogle and Calhoun Convalescent Center.

Owens Funeral Home, Branchville, is in charge of arrangements.

