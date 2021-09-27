 Skip to main content
Lizzie Gadson -- Elloree
ELLOREE -- Ms. Lizzie Gadson, 79, of Elloree, passed away on Sept. 26, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

