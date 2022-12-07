Lizzie E. Rosa Brown -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for Ms. Lizzie E. Rosa Brown, 91, of 439 North St., Bamberg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, with interment to follow immediately. The Rev. Charles Smith is officiating.

Ms. Brown passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, at Pruitt Health, Bamberg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to Ms. Mariah Chatman, at 843-426-2768, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required to attend the service.

