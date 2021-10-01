 Skip to main content
Lizzie ‘Dot’ Gadson -- Elloree
Lizzie ‘Dot’ Gadson -- Elloree

Lizzie ‘Dot’ Gadson

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Lizzie "Dot" Gadson, 79, of Elloree, will be held at noon Saturday Oct. 2, 2021, at Felderville AME Church Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Johnny R. Byrd, pastor, and the Rev. Helen G. Zeigler officiating.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the services.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

