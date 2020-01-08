WOODSIDE, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Ms. Lizzie Aiken Coleman of Woodside, N.Y., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868, Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Apostle Alphonso Myers is officiating.
Ms. Coleman passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, Flushing, NY.
Visitation will be held 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Friends may call at the residence of her brother, Samuel Aiken, 1109 Kinte Court, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, SC.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.