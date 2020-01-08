{{featured_button_text}}
Lizzie Aiken Coleman

WOODSIDE, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Ms. Lizzie Aiken Coleman of Woodside, N.Y., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868, Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Apostle Alphonso Myers is officiating.

Ms. Coleman passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, Flushing, NY.

Visitation will be held 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of her brother, Samuel Aiken, 1109 Kinte Court, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, SC.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lizzie Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments