Little Miss Mya Broxton -- Bamberg

BAMBERG – Graveside services for Little Miss Mya Broxton, 1 year old, of 89 Cox Ave., will be private.

Viewing for the public will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the funeral home.

Instead of the traditional visitation at the residence, friends are asked to call 803-245-9988.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Little Miss Broxton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.