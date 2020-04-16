× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Little Miss Janiyah Aurianna Edwards

SPRINGFIELD -- Janiyah Edwards, (affectionately known as “Baby J”) 5, of 2086 Windsor Road, died unexpectedly Friday, April 10, 2020.

She was the daughter of Latrell Wingard and James L. Edwards. She was fortunate enough to have a second mom, Sabrina Wingard, who played an instrumental role in her life.

A public viewing for Janiyah will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, in Christian Hill Cemetery, Millers Pond Road, Salley.

Friends may call at the home and the funeral home.

