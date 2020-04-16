Little Miss Janiyah Aurianna Edwards
0 comments

Little Miss Janiyah Aurianna Edwards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Little Miss Janiyah Aurianna Edwards

SPRINGFIELD -- Janiyah Edwards, (affectionately known as “Baby J”) 5, of 2086 Windsor Road, died unexpectedly Friday, April 10, 2020.

She was the daughter of Latrell Wingard and James L. Edwards. She was fortunate enough to have a second mom, Sabrina Wingard, who played an instrumental role in her life.

A public viewing for Janiyah will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, in Christian Hill Cemetery, Millers Pond Road, Salley.

Friends may call at the home and the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Little Miss Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News