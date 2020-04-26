Little Master Jayshaun Edwards -- Springfield
Little Master Jayshaun Edwards -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Jayshaun Edwards, 3, of 2085 Windsor Road, Springfield, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was the son of Latrell Wingard and James L. Edwards.

A public viewing for Jayshaun will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, at Christian Hill Cemetery, Millers Pond Road, Salley.

Friends may call at the Stromans' residence, 559 Stroman Lane, Springfield, and Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield.

