ORANGEBURG -- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Lisbon Nimmons Jr. of Orangeburg, formerly of Bamberg.

Mr. Nimmons' funeral will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. in Bethel United Methodist Church Bamberg. His final resting place will follow in the church cemetery.

Public visitation will take place Monday, Feb. 27, in the Carroll Mortuary Bamberg Chapel from 2 to 6 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.