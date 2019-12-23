{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Lisa Davanzo, daughter of the late Andrew Barr and Mary Stokes transitioned on Dec. 20, 2019.

Lisa is survived by her spouse, Vincent Davanzo Jr.; three daughters, Laurie Johnson, Kristen McClung, and Danielle Davanzo; a sister, Nancy Barr Enyeart; two brothers, Roy (Sonia) Barr and James (Allison) Stokes; five grandchildren, Joey Price, Ashley Price, Kaylee Johnson, Hunter Johnson, and Mason Sanchez; two great-grandchildren, Kema Grace and Zack Chamberlain; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be submitted at www.jhrobinsonfunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Davanzo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments