NORTH -- Lisa Davanzo, daughter of the late Andrew Barr and Mary Stokes transitioned on Dec. 20, 2019.
Lisa is survived by her spouse, Vincent Davanzo Jr.; three daughters, Laurie Johnson, Kristen McClung, and Danielle Davanzo; a sister, Nancy Barr Enyeart; two brothers, Roy (Sonia) Barr and James (Allison) Stokes; five grandchildren, Joey Price, Ashley Price, Kaylee Johnson, Hunter Johnson, and Mason Sanchez; two great-grandchildren, Kema Grace and Zack Chamberlain; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.jhrobinsonfunerals.com
