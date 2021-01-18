 Skip to main content
Lionel E. Lester -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG --Lionel E. Lester, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away Jan. 16, 2021.

Lionel was the husband of Virginia R. Lester.

Services will be announced by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

