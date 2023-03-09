ORANGEBURG -- Linzie M. Muldrow, 84, of 10 Hawthorn Trail, Orangeburg, died March 1, 2023, at Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Funeral services Time: 12:00pm. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Place: Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. Date: Friday, March 10, 2023. Burial location: Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Officiating minister: Reverend Gregory A. Young.

Viewing will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 2:00pm-7:00pm The family will receive friends at the residence during the hours of 12:00pm-4:00pm. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Friends may call: at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.