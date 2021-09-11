 Skip to main content
Linell “Bill” Sanders -- Miami
MIAMI -- Bishop Linell “Bill” Sanders, 86, died on Aug. 26, 2021, in Miami, Florida.

Funeral and final burial services for Bishop Sanders are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the St. Matthew Church of Deliverance in Denmark.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

