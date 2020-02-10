{{featured_button_text}}

SALLEY -- Mr. Lindberg Odom, 86 of 296 Walnut Street, Salley, died Saturday, February 7, 2020 in Salley.

Visitation for Mr. Odom will be held 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020; at Fulmer's Funeral, Springfield.

Funeral services for Mr. Lindberg Odom will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Frost Branch Baptist Church, Elko. Burial will be in the church's cemetery.

Friends may call at the home in Salley, and the funeral home.

