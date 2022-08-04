 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda Walters Driggers -- Harleyville

  • 0

HARLEYVILLE -- Linda “Omma” Walters Driggers, 77, of Harleyville, wife of Lelon Andrew “LA” Driggers, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, in Harleyville Cemetery, with the Rev. Jakie Walters officiating.

Linda was born on June 29, 1945, a daughter of the late Carlisle and Vernelle Taylor Walters. She was a longtime member of Wightman United Methodist church, where she was an active member of the choir for many years. She always prided herself with loving her children, grandchildren and family.

She went by the nickname Omma that her first grandchild started and was known to many as this and most of them never realized her first name as Linda. She was predeceased by a sister, Beverly Walters Howell, and brother, Moody Walters.

Surviving is her husband, “LA” Driggers, Harleyville; a son, Andy (Jamie) Driggers, Florence; a daughter, Darla (Carroll) Ott, Bowman; grandchildren, Bryan (Cassidy) Ott, Drew Driggers and Delainey Driggers; and a sister, Jo Ann Hinson, Pinopolis; sister-in-law, Bonnie Walters; a number of nieces and nephews; special pet, Zippy; and special friend, Janie Ziegler.

Memorials may be made to Wightman United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 187, Bowman, SC 29018.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Unprecedented rain causes severe flooding in Pakistan’s largest city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News