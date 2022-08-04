Linda Walters Driggers -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Linda “Omma” Walters Driggers, 77, of Harleyville, wife of Lelon Andrew “LA” Driggers, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, in Harleyville Cemetery, with the Rev. Jakie Walters officiating.

Linda was born on June 29, 1945, a daughter of the late Carlisle and Vernelle Taylor Walters. She was a longtime member of Wightman United Methodist church, where she was an active member of the choir for many years. She always prided herself with loving her children, grandchildren and family.

She went by the nickname Omma that her first grandchild started and was known to many as this and most of them never realized her first name as Linda. She was predeceased by a sister, Beverly Walters Howell, and brother, Moody Walters.

Surviving is her husband, “LA” Driggers, Harleyville; a son, Andy (Jamie) Driggers, Florence; a daughter, Darla (Carroll) Ott, Bowman; grandchildren, Bryan (Cassidy) Ott, Drew Driggers and Delainey Driggers; and a sister, Jo Ann Hinson, Pinopolis; sister-in-law, Bonnie Walters; a number of nieces and nephews; special pet, Zippy; and special friend, Janie Ziegler.

Memorials may be made to Wightman United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 187, Bowman, SC 29018.