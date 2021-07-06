 Skip to main content
Linda Thompson -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Linda Thompson, 63, of 120 Straight Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her husband, Mr. Matthew Thompson, 120 Straight Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

