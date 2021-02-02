Linda Sue (Hollins) Proveaux -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Linda Sue (Hollins) Proveaux, 72, of Branchville, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Ms. Proveaux was born in Fairfax County, Virginia, a daughter of the late Buford and Betty (Covell) Hollins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Dean Proveaux.

Survivors include her sons, Stuart and Michael Proveaux, both of Branchville; daughter-in-law, Chasity Fralix of Branchville; brothers, Jason (Terri) Hollins of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Robert (Joyce) Hollins of Fruitport, Michigan; sister, Arlene Bearup of Grand Rapids, Michigan; grandsons, Douglas (Kalee) Proveaux of Gaffney and Ryan Proveaux of Burke, New York; great-granddaughter, Della Proveaux of Gaffney and great-grandson, Grayson Proveaux of Burke; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 96, Branchville, SC 29432.

