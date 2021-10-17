Linda Stutts -- Springfield

Born in Augusta, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late J. Henry Propst and Mary Eleanor Ackles Propst and was married to James V. Stutts. Linda graduated from St. Johns High School on Johns Island, then went on to receive her degree in education from Carson Newman College. She later received a master's from the University of South Carolina and a master's degree from The Citadel. Linda was a member of the Springfield Garden Club and First Baptist Church of Springfield where she sang in the choir and served on may committees in the church. She was a librarian at Charleston Southern University and the Springfield Library and retired as a teacher and librarian from the South Carolina public school system.