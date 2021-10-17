Linda Stutts -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Funeral services for Linda Carroll Propst Stutts, 76, of Springfield, will be held at 10 o'clock a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in the Folk Funeral Home chapel, Williston, with Dr. Jared Pemper officiating; Burial will follow in the Sunset Hill cemetery, North Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Williston.
Pallbearers will be deacons of First Baptist Church, Springfield.
Linda passed away Friday, Oct. 15.
Born in Augusta, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late J. Henry Propst and Mary Eleanor Ackles Propst and was married to James V. Stutts. Linda graduated from St. Johns High School on Johns Island, then went on to receive her degree in education from Carson Newman College. She later received a master's from the University of South Carolina and a master's degree from The Citadel. Linda was a member of the Springfield Garden Club and First Baptist Church of Springfield where she sang in the choir and served on may committees in the church. She was a librarian at Charleston Southern University and the Springfield Library and retired as a teacher and librarian from the South Carolina public school system.
Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, James V. Stutts of the home; her three sons, Steven Lee Stutts of Charleston, John Scott (Amberlea) Stutts of Florida, and Daniel James (Christine) Stutts of Temecula, California; five grandchildren, Jania Stutts, Ethan Stutts, Clayton Willis, Austin Stutts and John Walker Stutts; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
