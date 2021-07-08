 Skip to main content
Linda Salley Thompson -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Linda Salley Thompson, 63, of 120 Straight Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. The Rev. Gregory Young is officiating.

Mrs. Thompson passed away Sunday, July 4, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m.Thursday, July 8.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her husband, Mr. Matthew Thompson, 120 Straight Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

