 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda Pope Livingston Simmons -- Eutawville

  • 0

EUTAWVILLE -- Linda Pope Livingston Simmons, 76, of Eutawville, passed away in the home on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

Due to the inclement weather the memorial service has been changed to Sunday, Oct. 2, at Bethel Church, 5261 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Joey Bozard will be officiating.

Linda was born in Brunswick, Georgia, to the late Arthur Gerald Pope and the late Norine Lowry Pope. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ and served him at Bethel Church. She was a former licensed practical nurse that enjoyed working with the elderly and with hospice care. Linda loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved her family and her friends, and she also had a love for animals, especially her dogs. She was a wonderful wife and mother and was a blessing to all. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles W. Pope.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, John C. Simmons Sr.; daughter, Robin Denise Livingston; two nieces, Stacey Besser and Lauren (Ronnie) Weeks.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Church or Wesfield Christian Academy, 5261 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese rover finds signs of underground water-made structures on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News