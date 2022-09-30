Linda Pope Livingston Simmons -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Linda Pope Livingston Simmons, 76, of Eutawville, passed away in the home on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
Due to the inclement weather the memorial service has been changed to Sunday, Oct. 2, at Bethel Church, 5261 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Joey Bozard will be officiating.
Linda was born in Brunswick, Georgia, to the late Arthur Gerald Pope and the late Norine Lowry Pope. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ and served him at Bethel Church. She was a former licensed practical nurse that enjoyed working with the elderly and with hospice care. Linda loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved her family and her friends, and she also had a love for animals, especially her dogs. She was a wonderful wife and mother and was a blessing to all. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles W. Pope.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, John C. Simmons Sr.; daughter, Robin Denise Livingston; two nieces, Stacey Besser and Lauren (Ronnie) Weeks.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Church or Wesfield Christian Academy, 5261 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.