Linda Pope Livingston Simmons -- Eutawville

Linda was born in Brunswick, Georgia, to the late Arthur Gerald Pope and the late Norine Lowry Pope. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ and served him at Bethel Church. She was a former licensed practical nurse that enjoyed working with the elderly and with hospice care. Linda loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved her family and her friends, and she also had a love for animals, especially her dogs. She was a wonderful wife and mother and was a blessing to all. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles W. Pope.