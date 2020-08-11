Linda M. Brown -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

You have permission to edit this article.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Graveside services for Mrs. Linda M. Brown, 68, of 407 Bradford St., formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in the Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died July 30 at Methodist Presbyterian Hospital in Brooklyn.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

