Linda M. Brown -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Graveside services for Mrs. Linda M. Brown, 68, of 407 Bradford St., formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in the Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.